'Pogback 3.0?!' - Paul Pogba sends Man Utd fans into frenzy as World Cup winner hints at sensational Old Trafford return in cryptic post alongside Amad Diallo cartoon

Paul Pogba has sent Manchester United fans into frenzy after hinting that a third stint at Old Trafford could be on the cards for him.