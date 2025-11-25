Getty Images Sport
'We played to their strengths' - Matthijs de Ligt appears to question Ruben Amorim's tactics after Man Utd's damaging loss to 10-man Everton
- Getty
Amorim's tactics under the microscope
Everton played the game with 10 men for more than 80 minutes after Idrissa Gueye was bizarrely sent off for clashing with team-mate Michael Keane They also saw right-back and captain Seamus Coleman forced off the pitch with an injury in the 10th minute. However, despite the early setbacks, the Toffees took the lead on the half-hour mark through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and defended resiliently thereafter to frustrate United.
The hosts did not make their numerical advantage count. Instead of making runs from deep, United kept sending long balls and crosses and relied on set pieces. Amorim's side attempted 38 crosses in the game and won nine corners but none of those mattered in the end as the tall Everton defenders comfortably dealt with the aerial threats. Benjamin Sesko's injury-enforced absence up front did not help the home team.
- Getty Images Sport
'A bad night for us'
Dutch centre-back De Ligt was understandably frustrated with the team's performance and seemed to point the finger at Amorim for the defeat. He told MUTV: "It’s quite clear. A bad night for us. 70 minutes more or less 11 vs 10, conceded a goal and not creating many chances. A few but not enough for a match against 10. A disappointing night. From our side, we didn’t do enough. Didn’t make the runs or bodies into the box. They are strong in the air so we didn’t have the players to score from that.
"We basically played to their strengths. These are the main aspects, but we have to look at ourselves and it’s not good enough. We’ve been away and trained for a while together. I just think we lacked a bit of urgency in several situations. They get punished if you lack this urgency. If you don’t score, you lose this game. We lacked this hunger to make a difference on the most important moments."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Amorim makes 'afraid' admission
Amorim admitted that United "deserved to lose" against the Toffees and challenged his players to issue an immediate response. The Portuguese coach told reporters: "I think they were a better team with 11. They then worked really well with 10 men for 70 minutes. So I think we deserved to lose. We didn't play well. We didn't play with the right intensity. I know which point we are in the moment. So we are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We have a lot to do, and we need to be perfect to win games. We were not perfect.
"I feel afraid of returning of this feeling of last season, that is my biggest concern. So we need to work together. We are going to work together. I'm not going. The players are trying, but we need to be better so we have training tomorrow, and we are going to prepare the next one."
- Getty Images Sport
Up next: Palace test at Selhurst Park
United could have moved into the top five with a win over Everton as their closest rivals dropped points, including Manchester City and Liverpool. Instead, they are now way off the pace in the race for a top-four finish and cannot afford anymore slip-ups.
Another tough test awaits Amorim's men at Selhurst Park against Oliver Glasner's high-flying Crystal Palace on Sunday. Another loss would pile more pressure on the Portuguese coach.
Advertisement