'The last straw' – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quits Gabon duty after bitter AFCON fallout

Gabon’s all-time leading goalscorer, Aubameyang, has officially brought the curtain down on his international career following a period of intense friction with the country’s footballing hierarchy. The 37-year-old forward, who has long been the face of Gabonese football on the global stage, explained that his decision was motivated by a sense of betrayal and public disrespect from government officials after the team's failure at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking candidly about the fallout during a television interview, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star did not hold back in his assessment of the treatment he received. Aubameyang stated: 'They humiliated me and tarnished my image when I played in the Africa Cup of Nations while injured. It was the last straw, and I prefer to leave it at that.'