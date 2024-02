Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the king of the Europa League! Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea & Barcelona forward becomes competition's all-time top scorer with goal for Marseille Pierre-Emerick AubameyangEuropa LeagueMarseilleMarseille vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the Europa League's all-time record goalscorer after netting against Shakhtar Donetsk.