Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shock comeback?! Gabon international could return to former club after becoming free agent this summer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set to return to France and join his former club Marseille this summer. The Ligue 1 side are currently negotiating the financial details of the player's contract as they are set to offer the forward a two-year deal. Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah have agreed to mutually terminate Aubameyang's contract, which will make him a free agent.
