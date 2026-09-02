Ausilio leaves Inter, marking the end of an era: after 28 years, his contract will not be renewed

Ausilio's impact on the club has remained vital right up to the final stages of his tenure, overseeing summer squad additions and securing Pio Esposito's long-term contract extension. With no counter-move from the club to retain him thus far, his departure will leave a colossal void in the sporting management structure. Inter's hierarchy will soon face the daunting task of redesigning their technical department to replace one of the most experienced directors in the game.