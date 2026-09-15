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Philippe Coutinho defends controversial Santos move and reveals true reason behind Vasco da Gama exit
Coutinho addresses supporter backlash
Santos officially presented the midfielder with the number 11 shirt on Monday following recent arrivals Arthur, Rodinei, Lima and Everton Cebolinha. Coutinho had initially returned to Vasco on loan from Aston Villa in July 2024 before making the switch permanent a year later. However, his departure in February and subsequent decision to join a domestic rival have provoked intense anger from his former supporters.
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Midfielder reveals financial sacrifices
Speaking at his official presentation, Coutinho pushed back against accusations of disloyalty by detailing the extraordinary measures required to secure his return to Brazil. Setting the record straight on the move, Coutinho said: "I've seen a few things, but I try to shield myself from it all. I know there has been a huge reaction. It saddens me, but I have this platform to speak.
'Vasco has always been my home. I was raised at Vasco, played all through the youth ranks, and made it to the senior team. I've always made clear the affection, gratitude, and love I have for the club. When the opportunity to join Vasco came up, I still had a year left on my contract in Qatar, where I was earning $10 million net. I want to make that clear so people understand."
He added: "I've never spoken about this, and this is the only time I will. I also still had a year left on my contract with Aston Villa. In order for me to join Vasco, I always made it clear to everyone who works with me: Vasco wouldn't spend a single cent on my transfer. That was my priority.
"The only way for that to happen was by giving up a year's salary and the money I was owed by Aston Villa. I left everything on the table and came. Because my return to Vasco was always out of love for the club."
Playmaker details mental struggles
The experienced midfielder went on to explain how the agony of a cup final defeat and subsequent abuse from the stands at the Estadio Sao Januario took an unbearable psychological toll.
Reflecting on the painful end to his second spell, Coutinho said: "During my spell last year, we reached the Copa do Brasil final and unfortunately lost. That hit me very hard; I desperately wanted to win a title with Vasco.
"I won countless trophies abroad and came back with the mindset of becoming a champion with Vasco and perhaps cementing myself as an idol. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible. The new year began, and we weren't doing too well in recent games at Sao Januario."
He added: "I know many say it was just a few boos, but anyone who was there knows. The entire stadium was insulting me and demanding I leave. That was extremely tough for me - even though I know that happens in football - because Vasco was always my home, and I did everything humanly possible to return."
Explaining his decision to walk away, Coutinho said: "There were a number of difficult things going on, and then I had to make the hardest decision of my life, which was to prioritise my health. I knew the consequences, but I was completely honest with myself, and at no point did I abandon Vasco."
He concluded: "I had simply reached my limit, and in that state, I wouldn't have been able to contribute anything. I was honest with myself, honest with the people, and I made the decision. I think that answers your question, and also addresses those who don't listen to the player's side of the story. I mentioned financial figures - which I perhaps would rather not have - but it will help people understand."
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Continental fixture tests squad
Santos now look to their new signing to ignite a domestic campaign that finds them languishing in 10th position in the league standings. Coutinho could make his debut on Wednesday night when his new side visit Atletico Mineiro in a crucial Copa Sudamericana encounter. A demanding run follows swiftly, with a trip to Remo preceding a home clash against Flamengo in early October.
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