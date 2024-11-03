WATCH: Philadelphia Union wonderkid, future Manchester City starlet Cavan Sullivan scores long-range banger in MLS Next Pro playoffs
The Man City-bound attacking midfielder found the net from distance to secure an Eastern Conference championship for the Union's MLS Next Pro side
- Sullivan scored from 35 yards out in 4-0 win
- Has found the net five times in MLS Next Pro
- Reportedly set for big-money move to Man City in 2027