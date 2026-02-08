'I don't agree with that!' - Phil Parkinson fumes at controversial rule as Wrexham lose ground in race for Premier League promotion

Defeat at the hands of south London side Millwall was a bitter pill to swallow for Wrexham, who remain in sixth place on goal difference after losing out to the side directly above them in fifth at the Racecourse. The Lions have now opened up a six-point gap over their hosts on Saturday, with Wrexham dragged back in towards the pack of sides below them.

Red Dragons boss Parkinson spoke of his frustration at full-time after he was forced to make three of his five substitutions at once in the second period, which he felt may have disrupted his side’s chances to get back into the game more gradually at 1-0 down.

Matty James was replaced with an injury before half-time and Liberato Cacace was dealt the same fate just six minutes after the break, and Parkinson claimed that including enforced changes due to injuries within a side’s permitted three substitution windows is an unfair rule which he has disagreed with “all along”.