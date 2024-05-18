Brought to you by
Phil Foden Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills and Richard Martin

Phil Foden scoops the Premier League's top prize! Outstanding Man City star beats team-mate Erling Haaland & Arsenal's Declan Rice to 2023-24 Player of the Season award

Phil FodenManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenalErling HaalandDeclan Rice

Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season following a stunning campaign for Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Foden nominated for Player of the Season award
  • Shortlisted with Rice, Haaland, Odegaard & more
  • Man City star thrilled to win prestigious accolade
Article continues below