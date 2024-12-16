Phil Foden says Man City players 'keep believing' in Pep Guardiola as torrid run continues and England star explains how Premier League champions can 'get back to winning ways'
Manchester City star Phil Foden says the team have not lost faith in manager Pep Guardiola despite their current miserable run of form.
- Man City currently on torrid run
- Beaten at home by United on Sunday
- Foden says players still believe in Guardiola