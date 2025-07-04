Phil Foden helping best friend and 'childhood fishing rival' launch boxing career in 'classy' move from Man City & England star
Manchester City star Phil Foden is helping a boyhood friend and old fishing partner pursue their boxing dream by sponsoring his training camps.
- Niall Brown fighting on Eubank Jr undercard this weekend
- Foden and boxer pal grew up together in Stockport
- Pair used to fish in the Peak District before fame