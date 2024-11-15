AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

PGMOL urged to drug test Premier League referees following David Coote footage

Premier League

A former Premier League referee has called on officials to be drugs tested amid David Coote's ongoing list of scandals.

  • Referee Coote embroiled in scandal
  • Official allegedly snorted white powder
  • PGMOL urged to introduce ref drug tests
