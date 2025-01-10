'Unintelligent and frankly moronic' - Peterborough chairman blasts fans calling for Darren Ferguson to be sacked after leaving Ashley Young 'gutted' about missing chance to face son Tyler in FA Cup clash against Everton
Peterborough's chairman has blasted fans calling for Darren Ferguson to be sacked over his decision not to bring on Tyler Young against Everton.
- Tyler was left as an unused substitute
- Ferguson defended his selection decisions
- Peterborough chairman backed his manager