'A perfect night' - Harry Kane delivers brutal reminder to Tottenham fans as Bayern Munich striker celebrates huge win over Hoffenheim alongside former Spurs defender in aftermath of north London derby
Harry Kane delivered a brutal reminder to Spurs of how tough life is without him, as the Bayern ace enjoyed “perfect night” on north London derby day.
- Prolific striker left Tottenham in 2023
- Chasing down Bundesliga title in Germany
- Spurs suffered derby agony against Arsenal