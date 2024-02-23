Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders LiverpoolGetty Images
What next for Pep Lijnders? Liverpool assistant reveals what future holds after confirming he will depart Anfield with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has talked about his reasons for departing Anfield with Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

  • Lijnders reveals future after Klopp departure
  • Will leave the club along with the rest of staff
  • Will not decide on his future until end of season

