'One of the worst games I've ever seen him play' – Pep Guardiola gives brutally honest verdict on Ilkay Gundogan's Newcastle display and praises Man City star's response against Slovan Bratislava
Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Ilkay Gundogan for his performance against Slovan Bratislava while claiming he was not at his best against Newcastle.
- Guardiola says Gundogan struggled against Newcastle
- Scored the opener against Slovan Bratislava
- Man City extend Champions League unbeaten run