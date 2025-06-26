'I feel so sorry' - Pep Guardiola reveals disappointment after Man City wonderkid Claudio Echeverri ruled out with ankle injury

Pep Guardiola "feels sorry" for Claudio Echeverri after the forward was ruled out for Manchester City in the Club World Cup with an ankle injury. The young Argentine forward, who recently made headlines with a spectacular free-kick goal in the 6-0 demolition of Al Ain, sustained the injury during a training session at the team’s base in Miami.

