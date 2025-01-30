Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Pep Guardiola set to register Rodri for Champions League knockout stages in surprise move as Man City brace for huge play-off tie against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Manchester CityRodriChampions LeagueP. GuardiolaPremier League

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to register injured midfielder Rodri in his Manchester City squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rodri could return to action this season
  • Man City to add midfielder to UCL squad
  • 2023 winners to face Bayern or Real in play-offs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
880 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match