Is Pep Guardiola really leaving Man City?! The truth behind exit rumours surrounding revered tactician - revealed

Despite the mystery surrounding Guardiola's future, City chiefs insist they do not know their coach's plans for the future, according to ESPN. Sources close to the agency which works with Guardiola's representatives add that any information about the City manager's future is "heavily protected." The rumours are said to be generated by chatter between rival executives, agents and players, but talk about a potential summer exit for Guardiola refuses to go away, and there would be few surprises now if this were to be the Catalan's last season with the Premier League side.

Guardiola has enjoyed phenomenal success at the Etihad Stadium, winning six Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup twice and the Champions League. Yet Man City bosses do not dread the prospect of him leaving, according to the Mirror. A decision is expected this season, on whether Guardiola will leave or see out his contract, and City believe they have the right foundations in place to successfully move on from Guardiola once he does finally wave goodbye to the club.