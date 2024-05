'He's extraordinary' - Pep Guardiola full of praise for Erik ten Hag as Man City boss urges Man Utd to 'make a decision' on under-fire manager's future Pep GuardiolaErik ten HagManchester UnitedManchester City

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Erik ten Hag as he urged Manchester United to take a call on the Dutch manager's future.