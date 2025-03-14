'I am controlling you!' - Pep Guardiola jokes about mystic powers in response to brutal Fabio Capello criticism and admits he's 'not good enough to ruin Italian football'
Pep Guardiola joked about mystic powers in response to criticism from Fabio Capello & admitted he "is not good enough to ruin Italian football".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Capello went on a furious rant at Guardiola
- Accused him of ruining Italian football
- City manager chose to offer a "big hug" to Capello