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Pep Guardiola breaks silence following Manchester City's guilty verdict for 114 Premier League rule breaches
Guardiola pledges total loyalty to City
In the wake of a landmark decision that has rocked the foundations of English football, former Guardiola has broken his silence to offer his full backing to the club. The independent commission's verdict, which found the City guilty of 114 out of 115 charges, has triggered a wave of scrutiny, but Guardiola has made his position clear. Taking to X, the Catalan coach posted a passionate message accompanied by images of himself alongside the club's senior executive team, signalling a united front against the findings.
Guardiola’s statement was a rallying cry to the blue half of Manchester during one of the most challenging periods in the club's history. He wrote: "I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."
- AFP
The scale of the Premier League findings
The Premier League’s investigation, which spanned several years, focused on serious breaches occurring between 2009 and 2018. According to the official verdict, the club was found to have "arranged ‘sham’ contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on ‘sham’ agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs." These findings suggest a sustained effort to bypass the league's Profit and Sustainability rules through deceptive financial reporting.
Further details from the commission’s report highlighted that "the club filed misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators." The league also noted that City "committed multiple breaches of its duties of co-operation and utmost good faith towards the League (three of the four alleged breaches were upheld)."
Masters labels breaches as systematic
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has spoken out following the verdict, suggesting that the scale of the rule-breaking was unprecedented in the top flight. Masters stated that "the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade" and added that the final ruling "vindicates the Premier League’s decision to pursue this case against Manchester City." The statement marks a significant moment for the league, which has faced pressure to prove that its regulatory framework can hold the world’s most powerful clubs to account.
The league’s stance remains firm that the integrity of the competition was compromised by the club's financial maneuvers during their rise to domestic dominance. While the one remaining charge was not upheld, the sheer volume of proven breaches has created a legal mountain for the club to climb. The investigation covered everything from sponsorship valuations to secret payments, painting a picture of a club that the Premier League believes operated outside the agreed-upon financial boundaries that govern all twenty member clubs.
- AFP
City prepare for an appeal
Despite the damning nature of the commission's report, Manchester City have maintained a stance of total innocence regarding the allegations. The club has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the process and is now expected to launch a rigorous appeal against the verdict. They contend that the evidence presented does not accurately reflect their business operations and that the findings of "sham" contracts are incorrect. This legal battle is likely to continue for several months as the club seeks to clear its name in the higher courts of sports arbitration.
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