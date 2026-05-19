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Stay or go? Pep Guardiola coy on Man City future amid exit talk but admits there is ‘decision’ to be made after missing out on Premier League title
Guardiola addresses exit rumours
Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola addressed the mounting speculation surrounding his 10-year tenure after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth officially ended their title hopes. The result left City on 78 points, allowing Arsenal to secure the championship with an unassailable four-point gap (82 points) before the final matchday. The 55-year-old manager, who has won six league titles during his illustrious reign, clarified his contract situation. "Listen, I have one more year of contract. I will not tell you [a decision] here because I have to talk with my chairman, with my players, with my staff because when we play for the FA Cup, qualification for the Champions League, the Premier League it's just one thing in my mind and focus: Try to bring the team to the highest point. And it's what we have done," he explained.
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Planned talks with the chairman
Guardiola emphasised that discussing his future during the heat of competition negatively impacts the team, noting that a formal sit-down will occur once the campaign completely concludes. "I could say that I have one more year of contract, and with the conversations I've had for many, many years, always from my experience when you announce - whatever you announce - during the competition is a bad, bad result," Guardiola stated. He added: "And like you understand, the first person I have to talk to is my chairman [Khaldoon Al Mubarak], because we both decided when we finish the season we will sit and we will talk. And it's as simple as that, and after we will take the decision."
Happiness at City and Arsenal praise
Despite losing the title race, the Catalan coach gracefully congratulated Mikel Arteta's side while expressing his profound affection for his current employers. "On behalf of all Man City and my team, congratulations Arsenal, Mikel [Arteta], his staff, backroom staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League - they deserve it!" he conceded. Reflecting on his deep bond with the Manchester club, he declared: "I'm the happiest man on the planet to be in this club! This club is just extraordinary! Of course, the season is over for us. We wanted to arrive in the last game with our fans [competing], but I know they will come because they've seen in 10 seasons really good in many, many moments."
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Final farewell against Aston Villa?
Manchester City host Aston Villa on Sunday in what is widely anticipated to be an emotional farewell for Guardiola. As rumours suggest Italian coach Enzo Maresca is waiting to take over, City must gather themselves for one final home performance before embarking on a highly transitional summer period.