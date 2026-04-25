'So, so tired!' - Pep Guardiola explains how win over Arsenal has taken its toll on Man City's players as he reveals Wembley pitch concerns

The lack of rotation in recent weeks has reportedly caused some tension in the dressing room, with fringe players frustrated by their lack of minutes. Guardiola acknowledged the unhappiness but pointed to his team's defensive record - conceding just once in five games - as justification for sticking with a consistent XI.

"The players who don't aren't too much happy," Guardiola noted. "Because, you know, the last games we have long weeks. I rotate less. In the last five, six games, we conceded one goal.

"Now I have to think about it because today people on the second day [after Burnley], always tired and we are a little bit drained. Some physios told me be careful of that player, that player, for the history, for the potential injury. If one player is injured right now, it's gone, it is over. And now I'm want to have the players available for Everton until the end."