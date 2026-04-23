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Not over yet! Pep Guardiola tells Man City they must win EVERY game or Arsenal will be crowned Premier League champions
City climb to the summit
City returned to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor. Erling Haaland proved to be the match-winner, scoring the only goal after just five minutes to capitalise on an incredible 11-game unbeaten streak. The result relegated Burnley to the Championship and allowed City to finally leapfrog Arsenal on goals scored, having dramatically clawed back a nine-point deficit in less than a fortnight.
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Guardiola demands total perfection
Despite City sitting in the number one spot for the first time since the opening weekend, Guardiola is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task ahead. He acknowledged the physical toll of a relentless schedule but stressed that the current margin for error has completely vanished.
Reflecting on the gruelling victory at Turf Moor and the requirements for the final weeks of the campaign, Guardiola said: “Now we have the FA Cup and after that we have five games. The only chance for the title is to win all the games. It was such a demanding game on Sunday [against Arsenal]. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adjust. We are used to doing it. We competed really well, we made a really good game but it’s a pity the chances we had.”
Deadlock at the top
The title race has reached an unprecedented level of parity, with City and Arsenal currently level on 70 points and an identical goal difference of 37. City only hold the advantage due to having scored 66 goals compared to the 63 managed by Mikel Arteta's side, highlighting how every attacking move could prove decisive. Statistically, the club is in a strong position, as City have never failed to win the league after leading the table from Matchday 33 onwards.
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Treble charge continues
City must temporarily set aside their league ambitions as they prepare for a high-stakes FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this Saturday. This break from top-flight action allows Arsenal the opportunity to reclaim first place when they host Newcastle United on the same day. With City navigating a period of intense pressure across two competitions, Guardiola’s squad must demonstrate their trademark resilience to ensure they remain on course for a potential domestic treble as the season concludes.