Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would find the England job 'boring', warns former Three Lions star as he explains why Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard could be a better fit
Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard have been backed to be popular England boss appointments but Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would find it "boring".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Southgate resigns as England boss
- Gerrard and Lampard backed for role
- Klopp and Guardiola would find it 'boring'