Pep Guardiola jokes he could go on holiday after being hit with two-game Man City ban - but will still be in dugout for Carabao Cup final
Guardiola hit with touchline ban
Despite the win, which saw Omar Marmoush net a brace to secure City's place in the quarter-finals, the post-match talk was dominated by Guardiola’s impending absence from the dugout. Under regulations brought in this season, three yellow cards earn Premier League managers a one-match ban, while six cautions result in a two-match suspension. Guardiola took the news with his trademark sarcasm, joking about his forced time away from the touchline.
'Holiday' time as Pep rages at refereeing inconsistencies
The incident occurred when Kieran Trippier appeared to pull back Doku, leaving the City boss incensed when referee Samuel Barrott failed to award a foul. "Listen, it is not about penalty or no penalty. There are [refereeing] actions that is difficult for me to understand. When Jeremy is pulled from behind, everywhere it is a foul except here. It is what it is. There will be a two-game ban. I will go on holidays in the next two games and the team will continue," Guardiola said to TNT Sports after the final whistle.
Expanding on his frustration, he added: "I will tell you something - we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything. We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records and now I have it, two-game ban now and I will go on holidays the next two games. There are things after 10 years I cannot understand. Review the action. Of course I'm going to defend Doku and all my teams."
'Best performance' at St James' Park
The tactical masterclass at St James' Park saw City progress to the last eight of the FA Cup for the ninth time in ten years during Guardiola's reign. They overcame an early Harvey Barnes opener to dominate the Magpies, with Savinho and Marmoush proving too clinical for Eddie Howe's side. Reflecting on the 3-1 win Guardiola was gushing with praise. "It was so good. When we tried to make a sequence of passes we and especially Savinho and Jeremy Doku. They were so decisive. This was the best performance I have seen from us in this stadium during our time together here. Really, really good," he continued.
Wembley relief for Pep
Thankfully for the Cityzens, the suspension only applies to Premier League and FA Cup fixtures. This means Guardiola will be on the touchline for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on March 22. He will, however, be forced to watch from the stands for the upcoming league encounter with West Ham and the FA Cup quarter-final which has yet to be drawn. Away from domestic fixtures, City will face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.
