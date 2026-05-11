Pep Guardiola insists Jeremy Doku can reach same level as Lamine Yamal & Vinicius Junior amid Man City winger's sudden goal surge

The Man City manager is convinced that Doku possesses the raw talent to be mentioned in the same breath as the world's elite wide players. Following the Belgian's latest heroics in a 3-0 victory over Brentford, the Catalan coach was asked if his winger could reach the heights of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior or Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

"Yeah, for sure," said Guardiola. "And always accept being pushed. Always accept that. And that is so nice. We are really pleased. Now he is winning games. But he has always been really, really good." The manager also jokingly suggested that when a player performs well it is thanks to the coach, while poor performances fall on the players themselves.



