Pep Guardiola explains key difference that makes 'brilliant' Jude Bellingham stand out for Man City's Champions League opponents Real Madrid
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed the one quality which makes Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham one of the world's best players.
- Guardiola explains what makes Bellingham stand out
- City coach praises midfielder's brain
- England star has scored 20 goals this season