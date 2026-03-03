Getty
Pep Guardiola delivers new update on Erling Haaland injury as Man City sweat on star striker's availability for Nottingham Forest clash
Haaland injury comes at crucial moment
Although Haaland's goal rate has slowed down since the start of the year compared to earlier in the campaign, he has still proved crucial to City's resurgence in results. The Norwegian assisted Bernardo Silva's equaliser then bagged the decisive penalty in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in February, scored in the 3-0 rout of Fulham and then played his part in the 2-1 win over Newcastle with an all-action performance which underlined the improvements he has made to his all-round game.
Even though City beat Leeds thanks to a goal from fellow forward Antoine Semenyo, Haaland's injury comes at a crucial stage in the season. With 10 games remaining in the Premier League title race, City also have to contend with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Newcastle, the Carabao Cup final and the small matter of a Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid before the international break.
Haaland 'feeling much better'
Guardiola told a press conference when quizzed on Haaland: "He feels much better, but yesterday we didn't train and now we have training. We'll decide today..."
The City boss said he would take the same approach with Nico O'Reilly, who was forced off injured in the 71st minute at Elland Road with a suspected ankle problem.
Guardiola: We must adapt to set-pieces
Guardiola was asked about the increased importance in set pieces in the Premier League after Liverpool boss Arne Slot said "my football heart doesn't like it". The Dutchman explained: "Now, most of the games I see in the Premier League are not for me a joy to watch but it's always interesting because it's so competitive and that is what makes this league great because there is so much competitiveness."
Guardiola said teams had to adapt to the changing ways of the game regardless of whether they thought they were entertaining or not. The City coach said: "Set-pieces have started to be important. It was different when I started as a manager. When I was a young boy we said the people in England celebrate corners and free-kicks like a goal. I remember perfectly, so nothing has changed in that way. Arsenal dictate how they do it and it is an important aspect.
"Four years ago in the NBA, the three-shot point was not involved as much but now so many teams do it. It is part of the dynamics. You can sit and complain but you have to adapt. It's part of the game. You have to adapt and especially adapt in the way it is conducted in the Premier League. Every country has a specific way to do it and every club have specific ways they play. I understand completely why [Arne Slot's comments] and in some ways I agree.
"I have my own opinion on that but I will keep the opinion of what happens in the box to me. I won't share with you. I have shared it with the players a long time ago."
City 'privileged' to be in all four competitions
The Forest match is the first of six games City will play in the next 18 days. Despite the strain the fixture congestion is likely to put on his side, Guardiola said he was pleased that City are alive in all four competitions compared to the same stage of last season, when they only had the FA Cup and a top-four finish to fight for.
"It is a privilege to be in March and we are in all the competitions," he added. "It's a dream. It is a privilege. Last season, we fought but were out of the Champions League and FA Cup. Next Saturday against Newcastle, two games against Real Madrid. If you win, you continue, if you don't win, holidays in that competition. I am only concerned about that."
