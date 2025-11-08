Pep Guardiola admits he misses 'main rival' Jurgen Klopp as Man City boss reflects on 'insane numbers' ahead of 1,000-game milestone

In a sparkling managerial career which has spanned 18 years across spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, Guardiola will take charge of his 1,000th game as a head coach this weekend.

It is rather fitting that the 54-year-old should achieve the landmark against Liverpool, who have proven to be his biggest nemesis during his trophy-laden stint in the City dugout.

Currently in his 10th season at City, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, pipping Klopp’s second-placed Liverpool in the 2018-19 season and the 2021-22 campaign.

And in two of the seasons in which Guardiola failed to get his hands on the league title, in 2019-20 and 2024-25, Liverpool emerged victorious, first with Klopp and then with current boss Arne Slot last season.