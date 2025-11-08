Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola admits he misses 'main rival' Jurgen Klopp as Man City boss reflects on 'insane numbers' ahead of 1,000-game milestone
City and Liverpool have shared fierce rivalry in recent seasons
In a sparkling managerial career which has spanned 18 years across spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, Guardiola will take charge of his 1,000th game as a head coach this weekend.
It is rather fitting that the 54-year-old should achieve the landmark against Liverpool, who have proven to be his biggest nemesis during his trophy-laden stint in the City dugout.
Currently in his 10th season at City, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, pipping Klopp’s second-placed Liverpool in the 2018-19 season and the 2021-22 campaign.
And in two of the seasons in which Guardiola failed to get his hands on the league title, in 2019-20 and 2024-25, Liverpool emerged victorious, first with Klopp and then with current boss Arne Slot last season.
Guardiola picks Klopp over Mourinho as his biggest nemesis
And while Guardiola also enjoyed a famous rivalry with Jose Mourinho, when the two managers were in charge of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, he has chosen Klopp as the one counterpart who has pushed him the most.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s historic game, Guardiola said: “If I were to choose one rival for this personal milestone, that I want to share with many people, they [Klopp’s Liverpool] would be the best.
“I've been longer than ever in this country. Of course Barcelona, the impact on my life as a ballboy, football player, manager, and so on is obvious and Bayern was an incredible step as well.
“But Liverpool, especially with Jurgen, have been the biggest rivals in this country and it could not be better, to be honest. So destiny decided that and it's nice to live it.”
Catalan admits he 'misses' competing against ex-Liverpool boss
Such has been Klopp’s impact on Guardiola - with the pair having also faced off during their spells in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern respectively - that the City head coach admits he “misses” competing against the 58-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024.
“In terms of Jurgen's side or Pep's side, I think we respected each other,” Guardiola added. “I had the feeling that Jurgen gave me a lot and I miss him.
“He gave me a lot in sense of, to beat that guy, how much I have to think and work and do it, to make it better.”
Guardiola reflects on 'insane' achievement of 1,000 managerial games
And reflecting specifically on his incredible longevity as a manager, which is all the more remarkable considering he has held three of the most pressured jobs in football - with Barcelona, Bayern and City all among Europe’s elite - Guardiola has opened about the “difficulties” that come with life on the touchline.
He said: “The numbers are insane. I’m not living thinking of how many, but when you have the milestone and you read what you have done, the victories, the averages, not just in the Premier League, in the Champions League.
“We have done incredible things in Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. It's so difficult to reach it.”
Pep and City hoping for perfect day against Slot's in-form Liverpool
City are looking to make it the perfect day for Guardiola when they go up against Slot’s Liverpool. The 10-time champions head into the match in great form, having lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are enjoying a mini revival ahead of their trip to the Etihad. Following a difficult run which saw the Reds lose four league games in a row against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford, the champions have won their last two games in all competitions.
Goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch helped Liverpool defeat Aston Villa 2-0 in their last league outing, while Alexis Mac Allister scored the only goal of the game as Slot’s side downed Spanish giants Real in the Champions League on Tuesday.
