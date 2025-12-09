Getty
'I won't pee for him!' - Pep Guardiola offers bizarre advice to Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid boss faces do-or-die clash with Man City
Alonso under pressure in Madrid
Alonso has come under pressure just months into his tenure at Real Madrid after an underwhelming start to life in the Spanish capital. Sunday's defeat to Celta saw Madrid slip four points behind rivals Barcelona at the top of the table in Spain after having previously been five points ahead of their bitter rivals following victory in October's Clasico. There has also been speculation that high-profile stars such as Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are unhappy with life at Madrid under Alonso and that Los Blancos are lining up former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement.
Guardiola's advice to Alonso
Guardiola was asked if he had a message of support for Alonso ahead of Wednesday's match and told reporters: "He should pee on his own. I won't pee for him. You like that headline, right?"
The Manchester City boss went on to share his thoughts on Alonso's future, adding: "I wish Xabi all the best, but his future is an answer I don't know. You all know the situation better than I do; I'm far removed from it. I haven't spoken with Florentino, and he hasn't told me that tomorrow will be Xabi's last match. If you don't win big games, things get difficult. But Xabi is in control of the situation and knows what this whole thing is about. My concern is seeing what we've done well. To beat Real Madrid in this competition, it's not enough to be better; you have to be much better."
'Barca and Madrid are difficult to manage'
Guardiola also admitted he had sympathy for Alonso as he knows just how difficult it is to take on one of the biggest jobs in football. The City boss, who took a sabbatical after leaving Barcelona following four successful years, says the pressure can be immense.
"I empathise with him because we worked together and it was an incredible experience. We shared many things. Barca and Madrid are difficult to manage because of the pressure, the environment," he added. "He knows the reality and everything revolves around winning matches. It happened to us last season. He's capable of turning things around and he's capable of doing what's necessary."
Alonso calls for calm
Alonso has seemed unflustered by the talk about his future before the match. The Real Madrid boss insisted he was only focused on playing Manchester City and aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result last time out.
He told reporters: "This is a team, and we're all in this together. When you are Real Madrid coach, you have to be prepared to face [difficult spells] with calm, unity, and composure. That's how I feel. I'm really looking forward to everything that's coming, starting [with this game against City].
"We know we can turn the anger [at recent results] into something positive. All we are thinking about is City and the Champions League. In football, for better or for worse, things can change quickly. My focus is on the team, on the pitch, and on the next match. That's what I can control, and that's what I'm focused on."
Real Madrid and Man City meet again
The meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid sees the two teams come up against each other in the Champions League for the fifth straight season. Los Blancos edge the head-to-head record with five wins, compared to City's four, with the sides having also shared five draws. Wednesday's match promises more excitement in a game that could potentially be Alonso's last in charge if his side fail to take all three points.
