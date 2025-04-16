Penalty CHAOS at the Bernabeu! Fans go into meltdown as Bukayo Saka FLUFFS Panenka for Arsenal moments before Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe sees spot-kick ruled out after agonising six-minute VAR check
Fans were sent into meltdown after seeing Bukayo Saka miss a penalty for Arsenal with a fluffed Panenka, while Kylian Mbappe was denied a spot-kick.
- Saka misses early penalty for Arsenal
- Mbappe then wins a spot-kick for Madrid
- Penalty ruled out after lengthy VAR check