'What I will not tolerate' - Pedro Porro hits back at Spurs fans after Fulham defeat as he insists 'there can always be mistakes'
Vicario howler leads to fan jeers
Spurs were again defeated at home as the pressure continues to mount on their new Danish head coach. Finding themselves down 2-0 after just six minutes, Spurs were already chasing the game and could only claw back one goal in the second half through Mohammed Kudus. It marked yet another disappointing day for the club who were thrashed last week by bitter rivals Arsenal and conceded five in an eight-goal thriller in France against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Taking a lot of the ire from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium terraces was Vicario, who was at fault for Harry Wilson’s goal. The Italian had carried the ball wide and could only clear the ball as far as Josh King in the Cottagers’ midfield. The teenager set the ball to the Welsh winger who was able to curl an effort from distance into the gaping goal. Following the mistake, the Spurs fans booed Vicario whenever he got the ball and the desperately toxic atmosphere at the club continues to worsen.
After the game, Frank defender his players and slammed the fans who vented their fury at the squad. He told Sky Sports: “I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch. And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."
Porro hits out at Spurs fans
Following suit, Porro has also offered his thoughts on the booing. He took to social media to criticise the ‘disrespect’ shown to Vicario and was unhappy that the Italian had been on the end of severe sticks by his own supporters.
On his Instagram story, Porro said: “Football is emotions. In football, as it life, there can always be mistakes, what I will not tolerate is hearing disrespect from the fans to my teammates, hence my frustration at the end of the game.”
He added that the Spurs players “will get up” and sent a reminder that they won the Europa League last season, despite their league performances being dire – finishing 17th in the Premier League.
“We remind you six months ago, everything was so bad, and in the end it is not how it begins, but how it ends. To the true Spurs fan, I love you.”
Spurs in crisis
Unfortunately for Porro, Spurs are not in the Europa League this season and, unless they pull of a miracle and win the Champions League, their place in Europe’s top competition next season is already slipping away.
Also, by claiming that fans that boo are not ‘true fans’, the Spanish defender may risk aggravating a frustrated fan base yet further. Spurs fans would be more than justified to demand that Porro and his team-mates start performing at the required level, rather than posting messages on social media.
The reality is, Spurs have been incredibly poor in recent weeks and three defeats in six days will do little to win over an exasperated fanbase. Two defeats in as many games against London rivals will have only deepened the grievances in the north of the capital and Spurs have lots of work to do to ensure they do not slip yet further down the division.
Frank in trouble
Frank is in desperate need of a positive result against Newcastle next week if he is to remain in the Spurs dugout. The Magpies will not provide an easy proposition either, having bounced back this weekend with a 4-1 thumping of Everton. If the results do not improve, it is difficult to see the former Brentford man lasting too much longer.
