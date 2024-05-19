Pedri Barcelona Rayo GOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pedri runs rings around Rayo Vallecano as Barcelona secure second spot in La Liga

BarcelonaRayo VallecanoLaLigaBarcelona vs Rayo VallecanoRobert LewandowskiPedri

Super-sub Pedri scored twice in quick succession as Barcelona secured all three points and ensured they would end the season as runners-up.

  • Pedri eased the nerves with two late goals
  • Barcelona got the job done with 3-0 win
  • Robert Lewandowski also on target with smart finish
