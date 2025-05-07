Pedri Barcelona 2025Getty Images
Pedri calls for UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance as Barcelona star claims 'every 50/50' decision went Inter's way in epic Champions League semi-final clash

Pedri has urged UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter.

  • Pedri alleged Barcelona were unfairly treated
  • Hansi Flick backed Pedri's claim
  • Barcelona crashed out of UCL semi-finals
