Dybala 1-1Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Paulo Dybala explains decision to reject eye-wateringly lucrative move to Saudi club Al-Qadsiah in favour of Roma stay

P. DybalaSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersRomaSerie A

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala explained why he chose to reject a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at AS Roma.

  • Dybala was offered an eye-watering amount by a Saudi club
  • Rejected the bid to stay in Rome
  • AS Roma went down 1-2 against Empoli
