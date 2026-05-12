Ex-Portugal boss admits Cristiano Ronaldo relationship deteriorated as he refused to 'abandon principles'

The former national team boss insisted that maintaining authority and making independent decisions were essential parts of his role, even when dealing with high-profile players. Reflecting on his time managing Portugal, Bento acknowledged that the relationship with Ronaldo was not the same by the end of his tenure.

"If you asked me if the relationship was the same as at the beginning, it wasn't," he admitted. "If to maintain a relationship I have to give up principles... no. It's not about stubbornness, it's about conviction. They pay coaches to make decisions. If we let others make decisions for us, we are being dishonest with those who pay us; we are being paid to make decisions and we don't."