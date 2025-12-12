'He doesn't get this club!' - Paul Scholes launches furious attack on Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim over style of play as legendary midfielder claims current manager doesn't 'entertain people'

Speaking to The Good, The Bad, The Football podcast, Scholes said: "I don’t think the manager gets the club, full stop. I just don’t think he’s the right man. Man United is about risk and entertainment, more than anything. Having fans on the edge of their seats f***ing ready to go. Wingers who beat people. Shots on goal. Bits of skill. There’s nothing there. That’s from the club. We talk about this is a different club – they’ve got Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox who are probably brilliant at their job, brilliant at what they do. They’re not Man United. They don’t have a clue what it’s like to buy a Manchester United player, to bring a Manchester United manager in. If you go to Sporting Lisbon and watch, they played three at the back. Right away, that’s a no. Man United never do that. They can’t do that. They just can’t, it’s been proven over years and years and years. And I’m talking about even before Sir Alex Ferguson, it was always 4-4-1-1 or 4-4-2. Entertaining people. He hasn’t got that in him.

Scholes added: "He brought four defenders on against West Ham. If we go 1-0 up, the manager always said ‘two, three, four.’ I remember once, I think we were playing Chelsea. We went 1-0 up and we sat back a little bit. Now, Chelsea were a good team. The manager went absolutely nuts after the game. That doesn’t happen here. When you score one, you score two. You go for the throat every single time. I just don’t think he gets it."