Paul Pogba wants the world's most expensive camel! Monaco star explains unexpected love for sport after buying stake in Saudi racing team
Pogba enters a new sport
The French international has never been one to shy away from the spotlight or unconventional career moves, but his latest venture has taken him from the manicured pitches of the Champions League to the dusty tracks of the Middle East. Pogba, currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Monaco, has been announced as a strategic investor in Al Haboob, a ground-breaking outfit in the world of camel racing.
While the crossover between elite European football and the traditional Bedouin sport may shock some, the 32-year-old insists he is fully committed to the sport. His interest in the "techniques and strategies" of the race track resulted in hours of online study.
Pogba's YouTube research and 'dedication'
Speaking about his decision to invest, Pogba revealed that he has become an avid spectator of the sport, using his downtime to educate himself on the nuances of a discipline that commands massive cultural significance in the Gulf region.
"I've watched my fair share of [camel] races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies," Pogba explained.
For a player who has won the biggest prizes in football, including the World Cup with France and multiple Serie A titles, the midfielder recognises elite application when he sees it. He was keen to draw a parallel between the commitment required in his primary profession and the rigours of his new investment.
"And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved," he added. "At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.
"People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way," Pogba said. "Whether it's football, camel racing, boxing - the foundations are similar. You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline and grit. That's what makes champions at the end of the day."
Chasing the 'most expensive' title again
Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the announcement was Pogba's reflection on his own history with price tags. In 2016, he became the most expensive footballer in history when he returned to Manchester United for £89 million. It was a label that brought immense scrutiny, but one he now views with a sense of perspective.
"Being the world's most expensive footballer was an honour, but it also came with a lot of hard work, pressure and responsibility," he admitted.
Now, he has a new financial milestone in his sights, albeit in a very different marketplace, as he dreams of replicating his footballing record in the animal kingdom.
"Owning the world's most expensive camel one day would be a beautiful full-circle moment - something fun, something meaningful and something that excites me," he said. "Maybe one day we make it happen."
A 'transformational' partnership
For Al Haboob, having a global superstar like Pogba on board is a major coup. The team are aiming to modernise and globalise a sport often viewed through a purely traditional lens. Omar Almaeena, a key figure at Al Haboob, believes the arrival of the Monaco star will change the perception of the sport entirely.
"Paul's involvement is transformational," Almaeena stated. "His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for. This partnership is about more than racing; it is about sharing a heritage that deserves global recognition."
As Pogba continues his season with Monaco, fighting for domestic and European honours, he will now have one eye on the race schedule in the Gulf. Whether he achieves his dream of owning the world's most expensive camel remains to be seen, but his entry into the sport has undoubtedly already achieved Almaeena's goal of global recognition.
