Paul Pogba to join Lionel Messi in the USA? MLS clubs interested in signing ex-Man Utd star on free transfer as he nears Juventus exit after doping ban reduction
Paul Pogba may be offered the chance to join Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi in the USA, with MLS clubs reportedly keen on the Juventus midfielder.
- Worldwide suspension being reduced
- Contract in Italy may still be terminated
- Teams in America are showing interest