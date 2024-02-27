Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Paul Mullin to the rescue! Wrexham striker finally ends goal drought with dramatic 93rd-minute penalty as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side slip to disappointing draw against relegation-threatened Forest Green

Wrexham
Paul Mullin
Forest Green Rovers vs Wrexham
Forest Green Rovers
League Two

Paul Mullin rescued a point for Wrexham against relegation battlers Forest Green on Tuesday night, equalising from the spot in the 93rd minute.

  • Wrexham made poor start at Forest Green
  • Osadebe opened scoring with fine finish
  • But Mullin penalty rescues point at the death

