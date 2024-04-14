Paul Mullin snubbed! Only two Wrexham players make League Two Team of the Year despite promotion success under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney - while Elliot Lee misses out on Player of the Year gong
Wrexham star Paul Mullin was left out of the League Two Team of the Year despite his prolific season as the Welsh side earned promotion to League One.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham sealed League One promotion
- Mullin snubbed for Team of the Year
- Lee overlooked for player award