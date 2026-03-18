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Paul Merson hails 'absolutely outstanding' Arsenal ace after Bayer Leverkusen win
Merson in awe of 'proper team' Arsenal
Arsenal turned on the style in North London to dismiss Kasper Hjulmand's side, and former Gunners great Merson believes the current crop of stars are operating at a frightening level. Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit was effusive in his praise for the collective effort that saw the Gunners reach the last eight of Europe's elite competition for the third consecutive year.
“Arsenal played very well at times. They are just rolling,” Merson said. “I don’t want to say 'machine' because it is disrespectful, but this is a machine that can do everything. They are a proper team. It was a brilliant performance. Onto the quarter-finals. Ben White was steady. Whoever comes in, he does a job.”
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Rice earns 'outstanding' label after stunner
While the entire squad received plaudits, it was Rice who stole the headlines with a masterful performance in the engine room. The England international capped off his night with an effortlessly controlled strike into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute, effectively ending any hopes of a Leverkusen comeback. Merson was quick to identify the 27-year-old as the catalyst for the victory.
“What a goal. They were under pressure, Leverkusen. Some great defending from Jarell Quansah and then Viktor Gyokeres’ shot got blocked for a corner when he should have passed it to Saka. The corner gets cleared to Declan Rice, it’s coming out the air, he takes a touch… you think he’s going to shoot, he takes another touch and then whips it in the corner. It’s a phenomenal finish by Declan Rice and who, again, has been absolutely outstanding.”
Rice reacts to European progress
For Rice, the victory was a testament to the squad's ability to handle a relentless schedule that has seen them playing every three days since October. He told TNT Sports: “A third year in a row in the quarter-finals. It was a really tough game over the two legs so credit to them, they caused us, even though it may not look like it, a lot problems on the pitch. They’re a really good tactical team but in the end we deserved the win tonight. We could have scored maybe three or four but to win 2-0 was solid and we’re very happy to get through. I’m shattered. It’s non-stop. We are obviously still in all competitions. It is really tiring but when you have a night like tonight, round of 16 to get through to the quarter-finals, you find energy and ways to win and you keep doing that so it’s all good.”
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Gunners set sights on Sporting and silverware
The victory sets up an intriguing quarter-final clash with Sporting CP, but Arsenal's immediate attention must turn to domestic duties. With the Premier League title race in full swing, the Gunners are also preparing for a massive Carabao Cup final against Manchester City this weekend. The momentum gained from their European success provides the perfect springboard for a potential trophy-laden end to the campaign.
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