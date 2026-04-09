Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Yosua Arya

'I take responsibility' - Barcelona star left devastated after role he played in shock Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

P. Cubarsi
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has issued a public apology following his game-changing red card in the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. The teenager's dismissal paved the way for Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth to secure a commanding first-leg lead for the visitors.

  • Red card shifts the momentum

    The complexion of the all-Spanish tie shifted dramatically in the 43rd minute at the Camp Nou. Following a slick Atletico counter-attack, Cubarsi brought down Giuliano Simeone near the edge of the penalty area, sparking a sequence of events that defined the evening. Referee Istvan Kovacs initially brandished a yellow card but was prompted to consult the pitchside monitor by the VAR. After a lengthy review, the official deemed Cubarsi to be the last man and upgraded the punishment to a straight red card, leaving Hansi Flick’s side a man down just before the interval.

    • Advertisement

  • Cubarsi breaks his silence

    Taking to social media after the final whistle, the Masia graduate refused to hide from his role in the defeat. The centre-back acknowledged the gravity of the incident while calling for squad unity ahead of the return leg in Madrid.

    "One action determines the match and the tie," Cubarsi wrote on Instagram. "That's football and I take responsibility for the result. There's still a long way to go in this two-match tie, and we're more united than ever: we're a family and we've always shown it. Moving forward, with effort and determination, we'll never give up."

  • Alvarez punishes Blaugrana error

    The consequences of the foul were immediate and severe. From the resulting free-kick, Alvarez produced a moment of individual brilliance, curling a precise effort into the top corner to give the visitors the lead. The situation worsened for the hosts in the second period as Sorloth doubled the advantage for Diego Simeone’s side. The Norwegian's strike ensured Atletico take a commanding 2-0 lead back to the Metropolitano.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Flick must now navigate the second leg without one of his most trusted young defenders. While Barcelona created several openings through Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford before the dismissal, their lack of clinical finishing has left them on the brink of European elimination.

    Barca will now turn their attention to the Catalan derby against Espanyol in La Liga, with them still comfortably at the top of the table, seven points ahead of Real Madrid. After that, Flick's men will look to mount a comeback against Atleti in the second leg next week.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM