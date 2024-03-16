Patrick Mahomes x Kansas City Current! NFL superstar and Co-owner of NWSL side celebrates grand-opening of women's soccer-specific CPKC Stadium
Patrick Mahomes, accompanied by his wife Brittany, graced the opening of the Kansas City Current's state-of-the-art stadium on NWSL season opener.
- Mahomes inaugurated Kansas City Current's stadium
- Built for $120m & has a capacity for 11,000 fans
- More seats can be added in the future