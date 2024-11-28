Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
'Pathetic behaviour!' - Fans hit out after Jude Bellingham waits in tunnel for Liverpool star's shirt after Real Madrid's Champions League defeat at Anfield

J. BellinghamReal MadridLiverpool vs Real MadridLiverpoolChampions LeagueT. Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been mocked by fans for his behaviour after his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

  • Bellingham waited outside Liverpool dressing room
  • Was given Alexander-Arnold's shirt by Gravenberch
  • Fans mocked Real Madrid star on social media
