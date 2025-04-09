The winger played a surprisingly prominent role in the capital club's Ligue 1 triumph - and he might help them conquer Europe too

Desire Doue was always going to win Ligue 1 in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain. French football may be a fertile breeding ground for top talent - the Rennes academy product in question is proof of that fact - but the outcome of its top-flight title race is nearly always a foregone conclusion.

The Qatari state's support of PSG has killed any semblance of competition in Ligue 1, resulting in the capital club winning 11 of the past 13 championships, including the last four in a row. Still, if PSG's latest title triumph was painfully predictable, the crucial role that Doue played in it was anything but.

Granted, Doue had arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer touted as a player of enormous potential, but it was thought that he would take some time to settle into his new surroundings, particularly in light of the intense competition for places at PSG. And yet when Luis Enrique's star-studded squad needed a goal against Angers on Saturday to wrap up the title before their midweek Champions League quarter-final clash with Aston Villa, it was Doue who stepped up to the mark, netting the only but all-important goal in a 1-0 victory.

So, who is PSG's potential superstar? And how long before he starts piling pressure on some of his more senior colleagues for a starting spot? GOAL reveals all below...