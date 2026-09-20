Enrique fanboy alert! Marseille boss lavishes praise on PSG king Luis before Velodrome derby

Paris Saint-Germain head to the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday evening to face Olympique de Marseille under conditions heavily stacked in the champions' favour. Opposing head coach Bruno Genesio warned his side that PSG will deploy their ultimate European pedigree for matchday five in Ligue 1.

PSG enter the rivalry clash facing a Marseille squad currently reeling from four consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Despite OM's ongoing slump, PSG know their arch-rivals view this derby as a primary opportunity to salvage their domestic campaign.